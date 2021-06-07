RR crossing work causes road closure, detour in Somerset

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — The CSX company has alerted drivers of a railroad crossing reconstruction that will cause a road closure in Somerset.

According to a traffic alert from Somerset Borough Police, the crossing at E. Main Street and Pleasant Avenue will be closed from Monday, Jun 7 until Saturday, June 12 at the latest. Access to E. Main street will be closed to all traffic, including emergency vehicles.

Traffic is slated to be detoured onto Stoystown Road and Route 219 until work is complete.