Rowland Theatre to hold first live performance since 2019

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Grab your tickets, they’re selling fast for One Man, One Piano, One Night at the Rowland Theatre in Philipsburg.

With doors opening at 6 p.m. on Aug. 14, guests are invited to buy some popcorn and candy, before finding their seats for the theatre’s first live performance since 2019.

“A live performance you just cannot beat it. The atmosphere, just the crowd themselves, they get into the music and it’s just great,” said theatre manager Kevin Conklin.

At 7 p.m. sharp, the red curtains will be pulled back with artist Lee Alverson taking center stage. He’ll be paying tribute to legends Billy Joel and Elton John.

“There’s people coming from Clearfield County, Blair County, all over. And it’s a little different from a movie because you can get up and dance in the aisle, and the interaction between the people in the theatre and the performer on stage make’s it a little more enjoyable,” said concert producer and master of the ceremony Chuck Banas.

To reserve your seat Conklin says folks can call in, or buy tickets the evening of the show, each are $25.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.