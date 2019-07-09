Rowland Theatre refurbishes stained-glass windows to maintain historic look

PHILIPSBURG, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County landmark continues to maintain it’s historic look.

Those who manage the Rowland Theatre in Philipsburg say it looks the same as it did when it first opened in 1917, and a lot has been done to keep it this way.

The most recent project was refurbishing the original stained-glass windows over the entrance.

We’re told the windows were in bad shape. They were cracking, and tape had to be put over the holes.

“The theatre is on the National Register of historic places so part of that we have to maintain the historic look of the theatre,” said Director of Daily Operations, Kevin Conklin. “Yes, we could have put new windows in with stained-glass in between the panels but it still would not look the same.”

Since the theatre is a non-profit, any income it makes goes back into the building.

We’re told the next project is going to be seating.