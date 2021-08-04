Route 970 to close for overnight work in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Route 970 in Clearfield County is set to close overnight Thursday at the I-80 Woodland Interchange at mile marker 123.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), crews will be setting beams for the newly constructed I-80 westbound bridge that spans the roadway. Route 970 at the interchange will be closed during this phase of the project and a 9.6-mile detour using Route 322 and Route 879 will be implemented.

PennDOT says the contractor, Francis J. Palo, Inc. of Clarion, does not anticipate another closure of Route 970 for this project. However, another closure is necessary to demolish the temporary bridge currently spanning Route 970, but the contractor does not anticipate implementing that closure until the 2022 construction season.

Overall work on the project consists of replacing the bridges spanning Route 970, approach paving, reconstruction of the on/off ramps, drainage improvements, paving, guide rail installation, pavement markings along with other miscellaneous construction.

Construction on the $17.9 million project will reportedly be completed near the end of October 2022.