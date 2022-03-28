HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT announced that contractors will begin bridge replacement work on Hill Valley Road over Hill Valley Creek in Shirley Township on Monday.

On April 4, Wen-Brooke Contracting, Inc., of Three Springs, will begin work to replace the structure one half at a time. Other work on the project includes minor drainage upgrades, bridge roadway approach reconstruction, tree trimming and removal, and guide rail upgrades.

PennDOT said work will take place in phased construction with temporary signals. Delays are possible.

The project, which cost $1.1 million, is expected to be completed by November.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

To check the latest roadway conditions, visit 511PA.