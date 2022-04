CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Centre County on Wednesday afternoon, according to state police.

The crash happened on Route 64 between Hublersburg Road and Hubler Ridge Road. Route 64 was closed in both directions but has reopened, according to 511PA.

The coroner has been called to a multi-vehicle crash in Centre County.

This is the third crash on Route 64 within the past week.