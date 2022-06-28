A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Route 56 has since been re-opened following a crash Tuesday afternoon.

According to dispatch in Somerset County, multiple crews responded to a two-vehicle crash at 2:17 p.m. June 28 near the 12th Street exit on Route 56. Authorities could not verify the number of injuries, but they did say there was an ambulance transport.

Windber and Scalp Level Fire Departments, Northern EMS, Conemaugh Township EMS, Station 9 out of Cambria County, and Windber Borough Police assisted with the accident.