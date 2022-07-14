CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Two years ago Uncle Phil’s General Store burnt down and has been vacant up until now.

Andrew and Shana Woomer decided to rebuild and expand the store from its former glory. The Route 53 Country Store is now open seven days a week from 5 a.m. till 10 p.m. With new owners, the store has plenty to offer. This includes a full kitchen, ice cream parlor, snacks, drinks, and coffee. They hope to have their gas pumps up and running in the near future.

“The store burnt two years ago so my wife and I Shana thought there was an opportunity here to install a need for the town to revive the store and bring it back, you know this place used to be a thriving place for the community and I think we can add to that and bring it back to something they need,” Co-Owner Andrew Woomer said.

The store also includes a hunting, fishing, and camping section.

“I think our hunting fishing and camping section is going to expand but we needed to get the doors open,” Woomer said.