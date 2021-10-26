Route 4006 in Blair County to close until February

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Route 4006 in Spruce Creek Township will be closed from Nov. 1 to Feb. 4 for maintenance to the railroad overpass, according to Norfolk Southern.

The length of the closure is dependent on the track time and/or equipment or weather-related issues. There will be a detour in place.

The detour from the Altoona/Tyrone side of Route 4006 will be south on Shoval Works Road, which follows Route 453, Route 45 north and Route 4006.

The detour from the Spruce Creek side of Route 4006 will follow Route 45, Route 453 and Shoval Works Road.

Alisson Park Contractors will be performing maintenance on the crossing overpass, according to Norfolk Southern.