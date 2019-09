UPDATE: Route 350 is now operating with one lane of traffic.

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews are responding to an accident on Tyrone Pike (Route 350) in Snyder Township.

According to dispatch, one vehicle is involved and multiple fire and EMS crews are on scene.

According to dispatch, Route 350 is closed.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

This is a developing story and we will update the story as we learn more.