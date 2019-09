POTTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WTAJ) — Route 322 in Potter Township is closed due to a crash.

According to 511PA, Route 322 is closed between Laurel Meadow Lane and Wagner Road due to an accident.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

There is a Crash on SR322 in Potter Twp near the Harley Davidson Motorcycle dealership. SR322 Eastbound is CLOSED at the scene. Avoid the area and detour around the crash on SR45 and SR144 pic.twitter.com/gPHbuqoDS9 — State College Police (@StateCollegePD) September 23, 2019

