Route 322 East road work to start near Port Matilda

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Road work on Route 322 East near Port Matilda will start April 12, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

On April 12, a lane restriction will be in place on Route 322 eastbound from Sandy Ridge Trail to Reese Hollow Road. The right lane will be closed, utilizing a long-term lane closure setup. This lane closure is expected to last until late May, according to PennDOT.

This is a part of a $2.8 million project to fix several areas in Centre and Clinton Counties. In Centre County, PennDOT plans to revamp the following:

⦁ I-99 sign replacement between the Toftrees interchange and the Bellefonte interchange;

⦁ Route 322 eastbound and westbound between Sandy Ridge Trail and Flat Rock;

⦁ The Flat Rock ramp near Port Matilda off Route 322 east

In Clinton County, the I-80 sign near the Lock Haven exits at mile-marker 178 will be replaced. PennDOT plans to issue updates on this project as work progress requires.