Route 322 closed in both directions after crash

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A crash has closed the eastbound and westbound lanes of Route 322 east of Boalsburg, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

The closure is between Red Mill Road and Route 45. Drivers will need to follow the orange detour, which uses Route 45 and Route 144. PennDOT expects this full closure to be in place until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Drivers along Route 322 should be alert for stopped or slowed vehicles and first responders.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTAJ as we receive more information.