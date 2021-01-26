State police: One killed in multi-vehicle crash on Route 322

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A portion of Route 322 reopened after a multi-vehicle crash in Centre County caused it to close.

According to state police, one person was killed in the accident and more information will be forthcoming.

Both lanes of Route 322 were closed at Port Matilda and Philipsburg. The crash involved a tractor-trailer and two vehicles near Thompson’s Curve.





State police did not say if there were any injuries from the crash but said the road will remain closed on Tuesday, Jan. 26 as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Stay updated with WTAJ as we learn more information.