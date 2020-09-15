Route 3007 closed for repairs this week in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — PennDOT announced that Cambria County Maintenance Forces have closed Route 3007 (D Street) to perform repairs to the roadway and guide rail in the area.

Maintenance Crews began work Tuesday morning, Sept. 15, and will continue work through Friday, September 18, at 4 p.m. The detour in place will follow Route 3007 (Goucher Street) and Route 3005 (Saint Clair Road).

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.