Route 26 in Huntingdon County reopens to traffic

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Route 26 (Jacksons Corner) in Miller Township will reopen to traffic Thursday evening, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

Drivers will be allowed to travel on Route 26 from Route 1019 (East Branch Road) to Route 305. This roadway has been closed since May due to slide repair work.

PennDOT said the work included widening the curve area at the southern end of the project to improve sight distance, drainage work and excavation of old material and rock. The project cost $1.8 million in total.

Drivers can stay up to date on road closures by checking 511PA.