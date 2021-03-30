Single-lane traffic on Route 219 in Somerset County next week

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Work for a pavement and bridge preservation project in Somerset County will start April 6, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

The project is on 4.4 miles of Route 219 in Summit Township. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction for the duration of the project. For the week of April 5, the contactor will start removing the shoulder rumble strips. For the week of April 12, they will start working on concrete patches. During construction, motorists are advised to use caution when driving and watch for construction personnel and equipment within the work zone.

This project is $7.5 million total and is expected to be completed by late November, according to PennDOT. This work will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well COVID-19 safety guidance, including protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols.