ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Route 219 has been reopened after multiple crews worked on a multi-vehicle crash that saw at least one vehicle catch fire Sunday night.

The crash happened on Route 219 between Ridgway and Johnsonburg.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates and download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications.

While details on the crash are limited right now, PennDOT has reported that 291 reopened just before 7 a.m. Monday morning.