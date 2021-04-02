Route 2047 work resumes Monday

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Work on Route 2047 (Berlin Plank Road) in Somerset County will continue April 5.

The road spans across Berlin, Somerset Borough, Brothers Valley and Somerset Township. Work starts Monday in preparation for a one-way detour. On April 15, traffic will only be able to travel southbound toward Berlin. Northbound traffic will be closed from the intersection of Berlin Plank Road and Route 3013 (Mudpike Road) to the intersection of Berlin Plank Road and Route 2031 (Garrett Shortcut Road).

Northbound traffic will be able to access local businesses and homes. When leaving these businesses or home, traffic will only be able to travel northbound). Traffic from Somerset will be routed onto Route 2031.

This project started in 2019 and is expected to be completed by September. It costs $10 million.