Route 2039 reopens, detour lifted in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Route 2039 (Knox Run Road) in Clearfield County has reopened to traffic, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

Crews have been working since Tuesday to replace a bridge with a 72-inch pipe and back-fill. Now that the pipe is in place, the detour following Route 2039 (Reservoir Road), Route 2038 (Grassflat Avenue), Route 53, and Route 2037 (Maple Street) has been lifted.

Paving will take place soon, according to PennDOT. Until then, drivers will find the road surface to be rough. All work on this project has been done by PennDOT Clearfield County Maintenance.