Route 2001 in Cameron County to close mid-August, 40-mile detour in place

CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Wykoff Run Road (Route 2001) in Cameron County will be closed during daylight hours for a week starting Aug. 16.

The road will be closed for paving. While this takes place, a 40-mile detour will be in effect. The detour will use Quehanna Highway (Route 2006 in Cameron County/Route 2004 in Elk County), Route 555, and Route 120.

Residents and campers along Wykoff Run Road will be able to access their properties, according to PennDOT. The closure and detour will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and the roadwork is expected to take about five days. All work is weather and schedule-dependent, according to PennDOT.

Crews will place a double seal coat along the 10-mile stretch of Wykoff Run Road. PennDOT said the seal coat will provide a protective coating to the asphalt pavement.

PennDOT reminds drivers to follow official detour signs, use caution in work zones, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.