CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Route 153 in Boggs township has reopened following a multi-vehicle accident Tuesday morning, according to officials.

In a Facebook post, the Clearfield Fire Department said Crooked Sewer Road (Route 153) shut down from Old Erie Pike to Sanborn Road due to a multi-vehicle accident. It has since reopened.

Rescue 1 was on the scene with BJW Volunteer Fire Company as there are reported injuries and entrapment.

The accident was reported first by 511 Pa around 10:14 a.m.