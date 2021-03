CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) said work on the Route 144 bridge near Snow Shoe will resume March 22.

Construction started on the bridge last June. So far, the northbound half of the bridge has been replaced. Starting Monday, temporary signals will return and will be placed in flash mode March 23. They will be in full operation March 30 to enforce an alternating traffic pattern.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of July.