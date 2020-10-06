Rotary Club of Johnstown holding first-ever “Big Butt Fun Run,” Saturday

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Rotary Club of Johnstown is holding its first-ever “Big Butt Fun Run,” this weekend in Johnstown.

Participants can either waddle, walk or run the 3k while enjoying pizza, beer and hot dogs.

Organizers say the money from registration goes right back into the community.

Adults can register for $25 and kids, 11-and-under can register for $10.

Registration for the event kicks of Saturday, October 10 at the Johnstown Train Station at 10 a.m. and the run begins at 11 a.m.

Participants are asked to register before Saturday’s event if possible and you can register by clicking here.