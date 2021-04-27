Ross takes plea deal in retrial ahead of jury verdict

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Paul Aaron Ross has accepted a plea deal in his murder retrial ahead of the jury announcing a verdict.

Ross will reportedly be pleading nolo contendere to 3rd degree homicide. Nolo contendere is a plea by which a defendant in a criminal prosecution accepts conviction as though a guilty plea had been entered but does not admit guilt.

Originally facing the death penalty, he will now face possible sentencing of 20-40 years imprisonment for the murder charge.

The plea is no contest and also includes charges of aggravated assault, involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, and unlawful restraint. His total sentence could face up to 85 years imprisonment.

Ross’s defense has asked the court to accept a plea of 42-84 years and credit for time served. The judge has reportedly accepted these pleas. Any verdict reached by the jury will be nullified.

Ross was previously convicted on murder charges in the 2004 death of Tina Sabrina Miller. He was granted a retrial in 2011 after defense attorneys appealed to the State Superior Court saying Ross didn’t receive a fair trial in 2005.