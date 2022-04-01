CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A hotel, condominium, and retail development planned for the Bellefonte waterfront is adding another element to the mix: a rooftop “experience.”

The indoor, outdoor restaurant and lounge will sit on top of the five-story hotel building and overlook downtown Bellefonte, Spring Creek, and Tallyrand Park.

“We think it will be beautiful and add quite an attraction to the downtown,” said Bellefonte Borough Manager Ralph Stewart.

Stewart said the rooftop could hold about 100 people.

“I think we’re all looking forward to having that as a new destination, a new draw into the downtown,” said Stewart.

While the borough council approved the project as a zoning height change, a public hearing is required. Stewart said the hearing is tentatively planned for April 18 during the borough council meeting.

The full development plans to break ground this summer.