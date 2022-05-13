CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new intimate, open-air concern series is launching on the rooftop at the Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center in Cambria City.

Starting May 28, Jackie’s Garden Works is inviting music lovers of all ages to enjoy live performances along with food and drinks provided by Downtown Johnstown’s Stadium Pub & Grill (cash sales only). Every fourth Saturday in May through October will showcase talented singers and instrumentalists from across the region, according to a press release from the Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and music starts at 7 p.m. on the rooftop terrace of the ArtWorks Building located at 413 3rd Avenue in Johnstown. General admission is $15. Admission for Bottle Works members is $12. Tickets for the entire series can be purchased online here by selecting a date, by phone at 814-53-2020 or in person at the Gallery Shoppe in the ArtWorks Building.

“We are so excited to bring live music back to the Bottle Works,” Director of Advancement and Operations Melody Tisinger said. “Listening to amazing music among the rolling hills of the Laurel Highlands is a great way to spend your summer nights.”

Series Performers and Concert Dates:

May 28 – Rachel Allen & Friends

– Rachel Allen & Friends June 25 – Dave D. & Mark Weakland

– Dave D. & Mark Weakland July 23 – Danny Vavrek Acoustic

– Danny Vavrek Acoustic Aug. 27 – Matt Otis & The Sound

– Matt Otis & The Sound Sept. 24 – Jason Kuuch Quintet with the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra

– Jason Kuuch Quintet with the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra Oct. 22 – The Evergreens

The rooftop terrace garden was completed and dedicated to Jacqueline Huff McCann in 2019. It includes a large deck, native plant garden, a pergola and a live flower feature wall.

For more information, visit Jackie’s Garden Works at Bottle Works Facebook page or visit bottleworks.org.