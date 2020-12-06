Rollover crash sends one person to hospital

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was transported to the hospital after a rollover crash in Tyrone on Friday morning, according to State Police in Hollidaysburg.

Police say a 37 year-old man was driving eastbound on SR 453, when he lost control while going around a left curve, and hit a rock embankment on the side of a roadway.

After re-entering the roadway, police say the driver crossed over both eastbound lanes, into the westbound lanes, hit an embankment on the Northside of the roadway, before the car came to its final resting spot while laying on its passenger side door.

Officials say the man had to be extricated through mechanical means.

Police say they believe the man sustained serious injuries and was transferred UPMC Altoona for treatment.

The cause of the crash has been undetermined at this time.