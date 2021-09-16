Rollover crash causes power outage in Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Police Department reported a rollover crash at S. 15th Street and Valley View Boulevard.

There is a lane restriction northbound between 17th Street and 15th Street, according to 511pa.

The crash knocked down wires and caused a widespread power outage, officials said. Police indicated work is underway to get most of the traffic lights on Pleasant Valley Boulevard back on.

Penelec spokesman Todd Meyers said service was restored to all but 175 customers who lost power after the 2:30 p.m. crash by 3 p.m., with those still without power closest to the affected power lines.

Residents closest to the affected power lines will have power soon, Meyers said. However, businesses at Logan Town Centre will remain without electricity until midnight, he continued.

The pole hit by the truck is one connected to the nearby substation on S. 15th Street and carries a 46,000-volt line and a 12,000-volt line and services other substations, which is why the crash knocked out power to so many customers, Meyers said.

At the height of the outage, Penelec indicated more than 7,000 customers were without electricity.

Logan Town Centre is among the areas still without electricity and Meyers said it will likely take several hours before service is restored.