Rolling Mill Mine Disaster named Pa. historical marker

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Rolling Mill Mine Disaster in Johnstown has been approved as a historical marker.

The explosion at the coal mine owned by Cambria Iron in 1902 has been cited as one of the deadliest in the history of United States mining, according to the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC). One-hundred and twelve miners died in the accident.

This was just one of 23 locations deemed historical markers by the PHMC. The full list can be found below:

Allegheny County

Andy Warhol (1928-1987) -20th Century Pop artist from Pittsburgh

-20th Century Pop artist from Pittsburgh Earl “Fatha” Hines (1903- 1983) – Jazz pianist from Pittsburgh

– Jazz pianist from Pittsburgh Mary Ella Roberts Rinehart (1876- 1958) – American mystery writer, best-selling author of over 30 novels

– American mystery writer, best-selling author of over 30 novels Out of This Furnace – Novel by Braddock native Thomas Bell

– Novel by Braddock native Thomas Bell Pittsburgh Chinatown

Armstrong County

Siberian Iron Works – One of the earliest foundries in the United States to produce black plate and tin plate on an industrial scale. Constructed in 1872.

Beaver County

Chinese Workers in Beaver Falls – The first substantial workforce of Chinese immigrants in 1872

Chester County

George Alexander Spratt (1870- 1934) – Aviation designer whose research helped the Wright brothers’ first flight

Crawford County

McFate Archaeological Site – Archaeologists in the 1930s found settlements dating back to 1200-1500 AD.

Dauphin County

Richard Schlegel (1927- 2006) – LGBT+ activist that brought the second case of employment termination due to sexual orientation to the Supreme Court. Also formed the first LGBT+ rights organization chapter in Central Pennsylvania.

– LGBT+ activist that brought the second case of employment termination due to sexual orientation to the Supreme Court. Also formed the first LGBT+ rights organization chapter in Central Pennsylvania. Shapp Administration LGBT+ Initiatives – An executive order in 2975 under Gov. Milton Shapp prohibited discrimination for state employees based on sexual orientation. Pennsylvania was the first state in the country to provide such protections

Erie County

Charlotte Elizabeth Battles (1864- 1952) – Defied gender roles by becoming a college graduate and female bank president. Refused to close the Battles Bank during the Great Depression despite orders from President Roosevelt in 1933.

Lancaster County

Lancaster Caramel Company – Milton Hershey’s first successful company that dominated the United States confectionary market in 1886. The Hershey company we know today started as a subsidiary of the caramel company.

– Milton Hershey’s first successful company that dominated the United States confectionary market in 1886. The Hershey company we know today started as a subsidiary of the caramel company. Ephrata Female Composers – The earliest documented female composers in America are from the Ephrata Cloister religious community.

Montgomery County

Anna Morris Holstein (1900- 1975) – Lead organizer in acquiring and restoring Washington’s Headquarters and established Valley Forge as a state park

Philadelphia

Anna Elizabeth Dickinson ( 1842-1932 ) – Quaker abolitionist and women’s rights advocate. Was the first woman to address Congress in 1864.

1842-1932 – Quaker abolitionist and women’s rights advocate. Was the first woman to address Congress in 1864. Anna Elizabeth Dickinson ( 1842-1932 ) – One of the founders of Omega Psi Phi (OPP) at Howard University, the nation’s first fraternity established at a historically Black college or university.

1842-1932 – One of the founders of Omega Psi Phi (OPP) at Howard University, the nation’s first fraternity established at a historically Black college or university. Wyck House and Rose Garden – A National Historic Landmark, Wyck served as the ancestral home of one of Philadelphia’s leading families from 1690 to 1972

Warren County

Mead Island Tradition – Dominant Native American culture within the middle Allegheny River from 960 to 1360 AD

Washington County

Stan Musial (1920-2013) – Drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in 1941 and remaining through 1963. Member of both the National Baseball Hall of Fame and the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame.

Wayne County