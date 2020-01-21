Roller hockey tournament to benefit DuBois teen with cancer

REYNOLDSVILLE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Sixteen roller hockey teams from around the region will play in Jefferson County this weekend to help an area teen fighting cancer.

Saturday is the Randy Carlson Memorial Tournament at the Reynoldsville Rollerdrome.

“If you watch the Penguins on the big rink in Pittsburgh, we basically try to transpose that to a wooden floor,” tournament organizer Bob Anderson said.

The tournament will benefit 17-year-old Daisy Romano from DuBois. She was diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer.

“It’s great to be able to put a passion into good use,” Anderson said. “It’s wonderful to come together for somebody, for a bigger cause than ourselves.”

Teams will play elimination-style games throughout the day, and only one team will take home the title.

“This place will be packed full with hockey players from all over,” Rollerdrome business manager Dave Shuckers said. “I think last year they had players from New York, Altoona, all over.”

While the players are on the rink, they’ll raise money for Daisy with donations, a Chinese auction and 50/50.

Anyone is welcome to attend the event. It starts Saturday at 7:30 a.m. and games run until around 5 p.m.

The tournament was started in honor of Randy Carlson, a teammate who passed away from melanoma cancer in 2004.

Last year’s tournament raised around $5,000.

The tournament is hosted by Xtreme Hockey League (XHL) in Reynoldsville.