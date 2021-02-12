Roland’s “Rock House” burger unveiled at Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County restaurant is honoring a local man who also survived 100 days in the Canadian arctic!

He appeared on the History Channel’s seventh season of ‘Alone’ and will now have his very own burger. Denny’s Beer Barrell Pub just unveiled Roland’s “Rock House” burger dedicated to Shiloh native Roland Welker.

The name holds a deeper meaning for Welker who competed against 9 other contestants and lived off of a rucksack of limited survival tools, emergency radios, and camera equipment to self-document his day-to-day experiences.

He says he was able to survive the competition by emulating those he deeply respects at “Rock House” and sticking to his roots.

The burger is put together with some of Roland’s favorite things. It’s a smoke-flavored half-pound salt and pepper burger topped with fire-roasted peppers and onions, Woodford reserve bourbon, pepper bbq sauce, gouda cheese, and pecan shoulder bacon.