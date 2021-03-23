Rockwood student struck by trailer after getting dropped off at school

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Rockwood Area High School student faces injuries after being struck by a trailer while exiting the vehicle they were riding in.
The incident occurred Tuesday morning while being dropped off at school, and the student was flown to a local area hospital, according to Superintendent Mark Bower.
He said the student was alert and responding to school staff and emergency personnel.
It’s reported that state police were on scene to investigate the incident.
Bower said the district appreciates the quick response of emergency personnel who took control of the incident.