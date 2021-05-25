Rockwood Borough Flood Control Project receives $50,000 grant

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar (R-Somerset/Bedford) and Sen. Pat Stefano (R-Fayette/Somerset/Westmoreland) announced that Rockwood Borough Flood Control Project has been awarded a grant.

The $50,197 grant will help to make repairs and upgrades to its flood control system, according to a press release. The funds were approved through the Flood Mitigation Program (FMP), which is administered by the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA).

It’s reported these funds will be used to correct deficiencies in Rockwood Borough’s flood control system to minimize flooding within the borough.

Repairs include the replacement of slip-lining on 150-feet of conduit and the complete replacement of 120-feet of conduit, the release said.

“Our flood control systems are a critical part of our infrastructure, and Rockwood Boroughs have been in need of updates for some time,” Metzgar said. “I’m grateful to see Pennsylvania’s continued investments in Somerset County, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact these funds have on the borough.”

Stefano said this project will protect public safety by preventing potential flooding that could have a devastating impact on borough residents.

Funded through Act 13 of 2012, FMP provides funding for statewide initiatives to assist with flood mitigation projects, the release said.