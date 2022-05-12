ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The sound of electric guitars, thundering drums and roaring vocals will be echoing from the Jaffa Shrine in Altoona this summer as the Rockin’ the Yard Concert Series makes its return.

The series kicks off on June 3 and will be held in the upper parking lot of the Jaffa Shine Center at 2200 Broad Ave. Seven concerts are scheduled to take place on Friday nights and will feature tribute bands and local artists. Food and drinks will also be available at each event.

Here are following concert dates and acts:

June 3: Separate Ways – Journey Tribute Band with Jack Squat

Tickets for the concerts can be purchased at various locations including the Jaffa Shrine office. Further event information can be found on the Rockin’ the Yard Facebook page.