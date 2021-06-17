‘Rock the Block’ free concert happening in Bedford Co.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Downtown Bedford Incorporated will host a free concert Thursday, June 17 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. as part of ‘Rock the Block’ at the town square.

Performing at the concert is “Star 69” who will play a variety of classic rock songs from the 1980s and 1990s. Plenty of food and beer will be available at the event. Guests are asked to bring ID and a lawn chair to the concert.

Residents should keep in mind that a street will be closed to deter traffic from the event. Juniata Street from the south side of Central Way through the intersection of Penn Street to Vondersmith Avenue will be closed from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Penn Street from Huntingdon Avenue to Lafayette Avenue will also be closed from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information on the event visit the Bedford website.