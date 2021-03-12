“Rock the 80’s” virtual concert to raise money for Bob Perks Fund, benefiting cancer patients

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local foundation that raises money for cancer patients in our surrounding counties will livestream a virtual concert this weekend.

The Bob Perks Cancer Assistance Fund will be playing video recordings of over ten local bands for their ninth annual ” Rock the 80’s” event that will be held virtually at Pine Grove Hall.

Courtesy of the Bob Perks Fund

The executive director says it was important to find a way to have this event, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have been for many years, been managing three fundraising events a year, and Rock the 80’s of course is one of them, and it’s a very well attended event, and it’s a well supported event through donations,” said Norma Keller, Executive Director of the Bob Perks Cancer Assistance Fund.

The foundation will be accepting donations on their website, and the virtual concert will be live-streamed on their Facebook page from 7 pm – 9 pm on Saturday.