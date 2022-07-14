HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Wood township supervisors and the Center for Community Action are applying for a home grant worth more than one million dollars to help renovate the former Robertsdale Elementary School.

The renovation would convert the building into eight or nine single-resident apartments. The plan was prosed a few years ago but was shelved when the funding was rejected in 2019.

Wendy Melius, the executive director of the Center for Community Action, says that the apartments would help to provide senior housing options for those in the area.

“You know there are seniors that are struggling now to either maintain their homes and need to be into a safer environment, or it’s not adequately designed for them to age in place,” Melius said.

Melius says that the plan is for senior living at the moment but they are open to expanding who all could live in the facility. The application is due by mid-August and if approved they could receive funding by next spring.