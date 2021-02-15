Roaring Spring paper mill to close, impacting hundreds of jobs

ROARING SPRING, Pa. (WTAJ) — WTAJ has learned that Appvion, the paper mill plant in Roaring Spring, will be closing its doors for good.

Close to 300 jobs will be impacted by the closure of this long time paper mill in our central region. Employees just received notice Monday morning.

Stephen McKnight, President and CEO of the Altoona Blair County Development Corporation spoke with the company and confirmed Appvion will stop operations in late March or early April.

“The closure is a factor of an already competitive carbonless paper market but the pandemic has been the straw that broke the back on the operations and they could not see their way forward given the current restrictions that are in place,” McKnight said after speaking with the company for the reason why they are closing.

It is incredibly disappointing that Appvion Inc. has chosen to close its Roaring Spring paper mill. Our region is home to a committed workforce – an asset both to our robust manufacturing industry and to our community. Losing these workers would be a great detriment to our region, and I will work with employees affected by this announcement to keep these dedicated Pennsylvanians working within our community.” Statement from Congressman Dr. John Joyce

We will have more on reactions with local leaders later today and on WTAJ News at 5 p.m.