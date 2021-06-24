Roaring Spring man accused of assaulting a coworker

A Roaring Spring man faces a felony assault charge after police say he broke a man’s cheek, nose and a tooth with his fist.

Tyrone Lowery,19, told police he confronted the man to fight because of things he was saying at work this past month. Lowery got in the man’s face and he pushed him away which caused Lowery to punch him, according to the criminal complaint.

The man fell to the ground after he was hit and Lowery hit him a couple more times, police said. The man had one tooth broken along with his cheekbone and nose, police said.

Lowery was released on an unsecured $25,000 bond and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on charges of felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor simple assault, July 8.