BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)—The Roaring Spring Community Library is going above and beyond to help those in the community with the help of their multiple pop-up shops.

The library located on Main Street houses food and household essentials for families. The shop originally started as a winter coat rack but has grown to have a prom stop, food pantry, and a comfort closet.

The food pantry is filled with multiple canned goods, fresh produce, bread, and spices. The Assistant Director of the library, Cortney Gensimore, said they saw a need for this in the community and took that opportunity.

According to Gensimore, roughly 100 people visit the library each week for the shops. Many of the products they have are donations from local businesses and grocery stores.

The comfort closet has multiple household essentials, including toothpaste and brushes, feminine products, and emergency kits. The prom shop displays makeup and other prom essentials for students. Gensimore said this is aimed to help give families the changes they need.

“Traditionally, libraries have always been a place where people turn for not only knowledge but for comfort and hope,” Gensimore said. “We’re just happy that we can help, and we can maybe give someone a little bit of hope.”

In addition, the library is having a shoe giveaway with sneakers available to folks. Only one pair of shoes are allowed per person, since there’s a limited amount available.

This shop is open to everyone, including folks outside of Roaring Spring. People can donate to the pantries by stopping by the library during regular business hours.