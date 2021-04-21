Roaring Spring receives $700k for North Main Street improvement

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Roaring Spring received a $700,000 state grant for an improvement project on North Main Street, according to state Senator Judy Ward (R-30) and state Rep. Jim Gregory (R-80).

The funds will remove and repair retaining walls along North Main Street. The street will be realigned to improve traffic flow and pedestrian safety. According to Ward and Gregory, “streetscape” improvements on curbs, sidewalks and street lighting will be conducted as well. The total cost for this project is $718,000.

“Big things are in the works for Roaring Spring Borough infrastructure,” Rep. Gregory said. “This worthwhile project will help residents and visitors get around, and enjoy the recreation, small businesses and services offered in the borough.”

Senator Ward said the transportation improvement project is important to the community for so many reasons.

“Not only will this improve safety for vehicular traffic, pedestrians, and rail, it will make the entrance to the town more attractive to visitors and create a positive image for prospective employers,” Senator Ward said. “I worked to bring this funding home and am pleased that this investment is being made at this critical time.”