ROARING SPRING, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Roaring Spring Community Library will have a drive-thru book sale next week.

The sale starts Wednesday, August 5th, from 9 a.m. to noon, and ended Thursday, August 6th, noon to 3 p.m.

There will be pre-filled bags of books, ranging in genre, author, even reading level.

Anyone interested is asked to order your bags in advance by calling 814-224-2994.

There will be contactless pick-up in the back parking lot of the library.