Roadwork to bring Rt. 219 to single-lane in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will continue improvement work on a one-mile stretch of Route 219, between Dutch Road and Route 4013 (Sunset Road) in East Carroll Township and Carrolltown Borough, Cambria County beginning Monday, March 15.

On Monday, the contractor will start setting construction signs and begin drainage work. Improvements of sidewalks, curbing, ADA ramps will then take place, along with milling and paving work.

This work will be done using daylight flaggers with one-lane closures. Motorists can expect delays of up to 15 minutes.

This work is part of a larger project that began in the spring of 2020. All work on this $6 million project is expected to be completed by the end of June 2021.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.