Roadwork continues on Route 322 in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is continuing with roadwork on Route 322 near Port Matilda and there are traffic changes as a result.

The lane closure on Route 322 East from Sandy Ridge Trail to Reese Hollow Road will still be in place until mid to late May. Paving operations on Route 322 West in the same area are scheduled to begin April 26.

This is part of a $2.8 million project to improve 6.5 miles of roads in Centre and Clinton Counties.

Roads to see work under this contract in Centre County include:

⦁ I-99 sign replacement between the Toftrees interchange and the Bellefonte interchange;

⦁ Route 322 eastbound and westbound between Sandy Ridge Trail and Flat Rock;

⦁ The Flat Rock ramp near Port Matilda off Route 322 east.

Roads to see work under this contract in Clinton County include:

⦁ I-80 sign replacement near the Lock Haven exits at mile-marker 178;

PennDOT said they will issue updates as the project continues.