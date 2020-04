EAST ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Drivers in East St. Clair Township could also see some delays, starting Monday.

Traffic will be down to one lane as PennDot crews work on Route 56 between Chestnut Ridge Middle School and Route 4028.

You are advised to use caution while driving through this area.

Workers will be following state and CDC guidelines.