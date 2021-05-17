Roadwork on Rt. 655 in Huntingdon Co. to cause delays

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that an improvement project is underway on Route 655 in Brady Township and Mill Creek Borough in Huntingdon County.

Starting Thursday, May 20, work to restore 9.5 miles of pavement on Route 655 from Wall Street to Front Mountain Road will cause delays. Concrete pavements will be repaired and overlaid, as well as drainage and guide rail improvements and new roadway sign installation.

Work will occur during daylight hours and flagging operations will be in place. The project is expected to be completed by late November depending on the weather.

To stay up to date on major roadway conditions visit 511PA.