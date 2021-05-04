Roadwork in Huntingdon County will create 42-mile detour

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that on Monday, May 10, work will begin on Route 26 to stabilize the Jacksons Corner slide area in Miller Township, Huntingdon County.

On Monday, the contractor will start with drainage work and excavation of the existing material and replacing it with rock. This work will take place under daylight flagging operations and motorists should expect some delays.

The curve area at southern end of the project will then be widened to provide improved sight distance. This work requires a detour, which is scheduled to be placed on June 14 and will be in place through the completion of the project. The 42-mile detour route will follow: Route 26 south, Route 22 west, Route 305 in Alexandria, Route 26 south, and Route 22. The detour for Belleville on the southern end of the project follows Route 1019 (East Branch Road) to Route 305.

Motorists are advised to use caution driving through the area, be alert for workers and obey all posted work zone guidance.

The work is part of a $1.8 million improvement project that covers slide repair work on a half-mile stretch of Route 26 (Jacksons Corner). Work also includes guiderail upgrades and replacement of roadway signs. All work is expected to be completed by mid-August and is weather dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.