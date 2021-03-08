Roadwork begins on Route 26 in Huntingdon

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced the beginning of the second season of a culvert replacement project on Route 26 and Moore Street in Huntingdon.

Preliminary work will start on Route 26 March 15. The work will take place off of the roadway alignment until May 2 and daylight traffic control will be utilized if necessary.

From May 2 to June 7, a detour will be in place, utilizing Route 22 and Route 1010 to Route 26. The second culvert replacement in this season has a tentative date of June 7 and PennDOT will share more details on it at a later date.

All work for this project is expected to be completed by September.