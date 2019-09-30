UPDATE: Chemical odors in College Township caused by prison training with pepper spray

UPDATE: 2:23 p.m. – Alpha Fire Company’s Fire Director Steve Bair has confirmed after investigations that the chemical odors were caused by SCI Rockveiw. They were in the process of doing training and were using pepper spray that lingered in the area and effected an area of Clyde Avenue and Carolean Drive.

Bair also confirmed again that there were no injuries and medical assistance was not needed.

UPDATE: 12:27 p.m. – As per the fire department, nothing was detectable with their instruments with the smell. There are no reported injuries.



They think the smell came from Rockview prison grounds where they believe they’re conducting riot training.

COLLEGE TWP, CENTRE CO. Pa (WTAJ) — Emergency crews are being called out to a chemical odor in the area of Clyde Avenue in College Township.

We’re told residents are being sickened by the odor and are reporting respiratory issues and burning eyes.

Police are blocking some roads in the area.

WTAJ has a crew on scene and will bring you the latest as more information becomes available.